Day Light Saving Time- Spring Ahead On March 12th

It’s almost time to SPRING AHEAD! Daylight saving time 2017 in Wisconsin will start at 2:00 AM on Sunday March 12

The main purpose of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight. We change our clocks during the summer months to move an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening.

Don’t forget when you change your clocks to also replace your smoke detector batteries!