Dense Fog Advisory issued February 06 at 10:37PM CST until February 07 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…DENSE FOG EXPANDING LATE THIS EVENING… .AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND NORTHWARD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATE THIS EVENING. DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS WILL PERSIST THROUGH MUCH OF TUESDAY MORNING. THE VISIBILITY MAY TEMPORARILY IMPROVE DURING RAIN SHOWERS.