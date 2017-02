Dense Fog Advisory issued February 07 at 11:33AM CST until February 07 at 2:00PM CST by NWS

…Dense Fog Improving for some but lingering for Others… .WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG CONTINUES TO PLAGUE PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS UNTIL NORTH WINDS INCREASE. AREAS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN HAVE SEEN THIS IMPROVEMENT TAKE PLACE ALREADY AND THIS WILL EVENTUALLY SPREAD INTO southeast WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON.