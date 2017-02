Dense Fog Advisory issued February 07 at 6:28AM CST until February 07 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…DENSE FOG OVER MUCH OF THE AREA… .WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG COVERS MOST OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES WERE REPORTED AT 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN MANY AREAS. RAIN SHOWERS MOVING THROUGH COULD BRING A BRIEF IMPROVEMENT TO THE VISIBILITIES…BUT A LARGER IMPROVEMENT ISN/T EXPECTED UNTIL LATE THE MORNING.