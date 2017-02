Dense Fog Advisory issued February 21 at 7:28PM CST until February 22 at 9:00AM CST by NWS

…Dense Fog Along Lake Michigan… .Moist air flowing over the cold waters of Lake Michigan has resulted in dense fog over the lake and adjoining shoreline areas from Kenosha north through Milwaukee county. The fog may expand northward and a farther inland overnight. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities over short distances