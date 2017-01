Dense Fog Advisory issued January 03 at 3:16AM CST until January 03 at 10:00AM CST by NWS

…DENSE FOG PERSISTS ACROSS THE AREA… .VISIBILITIES OF 1/4 MILE OR LESS ARE WIDESPREAD ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING. LIGHT AND VARIABLE WINDS WILL GRADUALLY BECOME DOMINANT OUT OF THE NORTHWEST THIS MORNING…RESULTING IN IMPROVING VISIBILITIES FROM WEST TO EAST. AREAS AROUND MADISON AND POINTS WEST SHOULD SEE BETTER