Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 7:00PM CST until January 20 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…VERY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING… .A PERSISTENT MOIST AIRMASS AND LIGHT EAST WINDS HAS RESULTED IN VERY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN…AND IT HAS SPREAD INLAND INTO PARTS OF WAUKESHA…WASHINGTON AND FOND DU LAC COUNTIES. THE RAIN MOVING THROUGH MAY HELP TO LIFT THE FOG FOR A TIME…BUT IT IS EXPECTED TO DETERIORATE AGAIN LATER TONIGHT. THE