Dense Fog Advisory issued January 20 at 2:25PM CST until January 21 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…MORE DENSE FOG THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… .A FAIRLY LIGHT WIND REGIME ALONG WITH INCREASING LOW LEVEL MOISTURE WILL RESULT IN DENSE FOG DEVELOPMENT IN AREAS THAT HAVE NOT HAD THE DENSE FOG OCCUR ALREADY. …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A