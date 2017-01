Dense Fog Advisory issued January 20 at 7:07PM CST until January 21 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…DENSE FOG TO CONTINUE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… .VISIBILITIES HAVE BEEN DROPPING SINCE LATE AFTERNOON ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. MOST LOCATIONS ARE NOW REPORTING VISIBILITY IN DENSE FOG OF AROUND ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE. LITTLE IF ANY IMPROVEMENT IS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT AS WINDS REMAIN LIGHT…TEMPERATURES REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING…AND THE HUMIDITY