Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 4:30AM CST until January 21 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…DENSE FOG TO CONTINUE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… .WIDESPREAD FOG CONTINUES ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. VISIBILITY ACROSS THE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING WAS GENERALLY ONE HALF MILE OR LESS…WITH MANY LOCATIONS AT OR BELOW ONE QUARTER MILE. PATCHY DRIZZLE AND SCATTERED LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS RESULT IN BRIEF…MODEST IMPROVEMENT TO VISIBILITY FROM TIME TO TIME.