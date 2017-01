Dense Fog Advisory issued January 21 at 9:17PM CST until January 22 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP TONIGHT… .LIGHT WINDS…HIGH HUMIDITY AND LINGERING COLD GROUND WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG REDEVELOPING OVERNIGHT ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. THE DENSE FOG WILL RESULT IN VISIBILITIES AROUND ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. VISIBILITIES AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN