Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 4:02AM CST until January 22 at 12:00PM CST by NWS

…AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP TONIGHT… .AREAS OF DENSE FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN. IMPROVEMENT IS EXPECTED BY THIS AFTERNOON. DRIVE CAREFULLY IN THE SEVERELY REDUCED VISIBILITIES. SURFACE TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING.