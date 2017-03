Dense Fog Advisory issued March 29 at 2:34AM CDT until March 29 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS

…Fog Continues To Expand Across Southern Wisconsin… .Cold east to northeast winds flowing inland off Lake Michigan has resulted in persistent dense fog close to the lake. These conditions have been expanding westward tonight. Therefore, the advisory has been adjusted to include more counties in southern Wisconsin. Remain cautious overnight and be prepared for rapidly