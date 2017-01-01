Deputies administer Narcan to man in hotel parking lot

At 7:11 p.m. on 04-07-17 the Racine County Communications Center took a 911 call of a person having a seizure in a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a hotel at 910 S Sylvania in the Town of Yorkville. The first squads on scene located the vehicle and found the adult male in the passenger seat of the vehicle. He was in obvious distress and was foaming from the mouth and showing signs of overdosing on opiates. The Deputies were able to remove him from the car and administer Naloxone Hydrochloride (Narcan) to the patient. Once the Narcan was in the patient’s system he came to and started resisting deputies help and had to be restrained. Once Yorkville/Union Grove Rescue arrived he was calmed down and turned over to them for medical attention.

The operator of the vehicle that the patient that was located in was found to be impaired as well. She was arrested for OWI 1st, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia