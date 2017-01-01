DNR announces public meeting to discuss disposal of dredged materials in the town of Waterford

DNR Southeast Region – MILWAUKEE – The Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting to discuss the proposal by the Waterford Waterway Management District to dispose of dredged materials from the Waterford Dam Impoundment and Tichigan Lake. The meeting is Thursday, Feb. 23, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St. in Waterford. The meeting will begin with a presentation outlining the proposal. Staff with the DNR and a consultant to the Waterford Waterway Management District will be on hand to answer questions and take comments.