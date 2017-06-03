“Dog-sitter” faces charges after dog is attacked

Alexus M Moralez, of Racine has been charged with Intentionally Mistreating Animals. She was given a $300 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Court on Friday July 7th

According to the criminal complaint in the month of May 2017, Alexus Moralez and a male party (charges have not been filed against him at this time but he’s listed as a co-defendant and is currently in custody on a DOC Hold) had possession of a small Pomeranian dog at their residence located in the 1000 block Hiker Place in Racine. The Defendants also had a male dog at the residence. The Defendants had been “dog sitting” the Pomeranian for its owner.

According to the Defendants, on approximately the second week of May, 2017, the Defendant’s male dog attacked the Pomeranian while the dogs were in the Defendant’s care, causing several fractures to the Pomeranian’s leg. The Pomeranian also had bruising on its chest consistent with being bitten. The Defendants brought the injured dog to a vet approximately 3 weeks after the attack and were told that the wound was infected. By the time the dog was treated, the infection had spread such that the vet was unsure if they would be able to save the animal. The Defendants were told the leg would have to be amputated, or, the dog would need to be euthanized. The Defendants chose to take the dog back and it was eventually returned to the owner.

On June 3, 2017, the dog returned for medical treatment. When brought back to the vet, a witness states that the dog’s leg was “like a rock” and he had labored breathing. The injured leg was swollen and the treating veterinarian reports that the injury caused a significant amount of pain to the animal. The treating veterinarian reports that the animal could have been treated had it received medical attention sooner, but due to the delay, the animal had to be humanely euthanized.