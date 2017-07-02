Drewco Workholding is HIRING

– Full time – 40-50 hours / week
– Competitive Wages / Benefit Package
– Flexible hours if completing school
– Willing to train right entry level person

To apply, email resume to michelle@drewco.com

 

 

Tool Room Machinist
Independent, challenging work creating own programs from blueprints, setting up, programming, running and inspecting in machine shop environment.
 Set up and operate a variety of machine tools
 Fabricate and modify parts to make special fixtures, applying knowledge of mechanics, shop math, metal properties, and machining procedures
 High level CNC experience – Mazak preferred
 Prefer 5 years’ experience making single piece parts
 Grinding experience – OD/ID preferred
 Mazatrol programming experience a plus
Shipping & Receiving
Coordinate incoming and outgoing shipment activities in a fast-paced environment.
 Assemble, address, stamp, package, and ship parts and products
 Unpack, verify, and record incoming parts and material
 Arrange appropriate transportation of products
 Perform other administrative duties as assigned
 Previous experience in shipping, logistics, or related
 Valid driver’s license and clean record
 Able to handle physical workload, including up to 50 lbs. lifting

