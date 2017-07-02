Drewco Workholding is HIRING

– Full time – 40-50 hours / week

– Competitive Wages / Benefit Package

– Flexible hours if completing school

– Willing to train right entry level person

To apply, email resume to michelle@drewco.com

Tool Room Machinist

Independent, challenging work creating own programs from blueprints, setting up, programming, running and inspecting in machine shop environment.

 Set up and operate a variety of machine tools

 Fabricate and modify parts to make special fixtures, applying knowledge of mechanics, shop math, metal properties, and machining procedures

 High level CNC experience – Mazak preferred

 Prefer 5 years’ experience making single piece parts

 Grinding experience – OD/ID preferred

 Mazatrol programming experience a plus

Shipping & Receiving

Coordinate incoming and outgoing shipment activities in a fast-paced environment.

 Assemble, address, stamp, package, and ship parts and products

 Unpack, verify, and record incoming parts and material

 Arrange appropriate transportation of products

 Perform other administrative duties as assigned

 Previous experience in shipping, logistics, or related

 Valid driver’s license and clean record

 Able to handle physical workload, including up to 50 lbs. lifting