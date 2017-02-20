Driver Arrested For OWI After Hitting Squad Car

On Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 1:28am an on-duty Mount Pleasant Police Officer was operating an unmarked squad car east on Durand Ave. with a flashing yellow traffic light when a vehicle traveling north on Taylor failed to stop for the flashing red traffic light. The northbound vehicle continued into the intersection where it struck the Mount Pleasant squad car. The northbound vehicle was a 1997 Chevy pickup driven by Adan Calderon Alfaro, 58, of Racine. The Racine Police Department was called to assist and arrested Alfaro for Operating While Intoxicated. There were no injuries as a result of the accident.