Drought School Is Seeking a Custodian

Drought School

(NORWAY J7 SCHOOL DISTRICT)

Informing today, transforming tomorrow

Drought School is seeking a motivated and reliable applicant for our open cleaning/custodial position. The candidate will need to be available for work Monday through Friday from 2:00-6:00p.m. A printable application can be found on the school website (www.droughtschool.net) under the “Staff” tab. For questions please call (414)425-6020.