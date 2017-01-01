Echo Lake Foods is Hiring-Quality Assurance Technicians

Echo Lake Foods is HIRING
Quality Assurance Technician-Franksville Location
Entry Level ● Full time ● Night shift
* * Willing to train!

 

Knowledge/Skills Required:
 Strong communication skills and detail oriented.
 Must be able to lift 30-40 lbs.
 Bilingual (English/Spanish) preferred – ability to speak and understand English required.
 Must be able to physically walk throughout the plant during QA rounds, climb ladders and step stools.
 Have visual acuity to detect product deficiencies and food safety issues.
* * Previous experience in food manufacturing a plus.
Health, Dental, Life, 401K (50% match up to 8% deferral), Flexible Spending Accounts (Dependent & Medical) Profit Sharing, Vacation, Holiday Pay.
Now Hiring!

 

To apply: www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com
Email Resume – jobs@echolakefoods.com
Walk-ins Welcome
www.echoforeggs.com

 

