Edstrom is hiring Material Handler Associates

Material Handler Associate

As Material Handler Associate, you will process all incoming and outgoing inventory in a timely fashion, transport all stock safely whether between departments or to freight carriers, assist in the performance of inventory counts, operate material handling equipment safely, assist in packaging of outbound orders and pull stock inventory under the guidance of the material handler.

Requirements include knowledge of inventory systems and practices and on-line shipping programs, ability to display a high level of accuracy and attention to detail in a fast-paced environment and a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Edstrom is a growing, global manufacturer located in Waterford, WI. For over 45 years our custom-designed mechanical and software solutions have supported medical research facilities around the world. Our customers include large pharmaceutical corporations, domestic and foreign government agencies, cutting edge biotech companies, and universities worldwide.

To learn more about Edstrom and apply online, visit our website at www.edstrom.com. If you are unable to apply online, we encourage you to fax or mail resumes to:

Edstrom

Attention: HR Department

819 Bakke Avenue

Waterford, WI 53185-4299

Fax Number: 262-534-5184

Complete benefit package with profit sharing and 401(k) plans.

EOE/Minority/Women/Veteran/Disabled