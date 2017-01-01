Material Handler Associate
As Material Handler Associate, you will process all incoming and outgoing inventory in a timely fashion, transport all stock safely whether between departments or to freight carriers, assist in the performance of inventory counts, operate material handling equipment safely, assist in packaging of outbound orders and pull stock inventory under the guidance of the material handler.
Requirements include knowledge of inventory systems and practices and on-line shipping programs, ability to display a high level of accuracy and attention to detail in a fast-paced environment and a High School Diploma or equivalent.
Edstrom is a growing, global manufacturer located in Waterford, WI. For over 45 years our custom-designed mechanical and software solutions have supported medical research facilities around the world. Our customers include large pharmaceutical corporations, domestic and foreign government agencies, cutting edge biotech companies, and universities worldwide.
To learn more about Edstrom and apply online, visit our website at www.edstrom.com. If you are unable to apply online, we encourage you to fax or mail resumes to:
Edstrom
Attention: HR Department
819 Bakke Avenue
Waterford, WI 53185-4299
Fax Number: 262-534-5184
Complete benefit package with profit sharing and 401(k) plans.
EOE/Minority/Women/Veteran/Disabled