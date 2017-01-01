Enviro-Master Services is hiring-Hygiene Technician

Enviro-Master Services

The World’s Leader in Hygiene Services Is HIRING

Hygiene Technician

Full Time

• Weekly Commercial Restroom Sanitation

• Upselling & Delivery of Restroom Supplies

• Build & Maintain Customer Relationships

$500/week + Commissions + Bonuses

Qualifications:

• Good work history & Attendance

• MUST have reliable transportation & clean driving record

• Energetic, amiable, outgoing personality

• Clean, professional appearance

• Ability to lift 35-45 lbs.

Hiring Process:

• Step One – Call or Email:

Lee Emily (828) 289-9890 (704) 562-5448

ljarson@emofmilwaukee.com ecasey@emofmilwaukee.com

• Step Two – Phone Interview and/or In Person Interview

• Step Three – We offer you a full time position pending criminal background check and drug screen