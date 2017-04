Family asking for assistance to locate 16 year-old Mount Pleasant teen

Have you seen 16 year old Gordon Pavlap? He has been reported to Mount Pleasant Police as a runaway/missing person. He was last seen 11:30 am Sunday morning (April 2nd). Gordon now has long hair, was last seen wearing black coat with mock black vest, and attends Case High School. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300 reference 17-7194