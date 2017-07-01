Father facing charges in homicide of 3 year old son

Laquan L. Russell,

Jeffrey Pitt

Two men have been charged in connection of the homicide of a 3 year old child. Jeffrey L. Pitt Jr has been charged with 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide, 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. Laquan Russell of Racine has been charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon-Falsify Info and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Pitt was assigned a $100,000 cash bond and Russell was assigned a $25,000 cash bond after making their initial appearances Wednesday in Racine Circuit Court

According to the criminal complaint on July 12, 2017, officers with the Racine Police Department responded to the upper unit of 1812 Howe Street for a report of a deceased child. Investigators reports he responded to the scene, where he observed the child, lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound through the chest. A .40 caliber spent casing was located next to the child’s body.

Racine Police reports the child’s father, Jeffrey Pitt was interviewed. Pitt stated he consumed approximately 5 shots worth of alcohol on July 11th before returning home at approximately 7pm. Pitt stated he went upstairs with his children, put on a movie in the living room, and passed out on the living room floor with the child nearby. Pitt repeatedly denied owning or possessing any firearms and denied any firearms were present in the home. Pitt stated he woke at approximately 6am and found the child deceased, the complaint reads.

The criminal complaint states Pitt admitted that he had a loaded.40 caliber firearm tucked in his waistband when he went to sleep. Pitt stated when he went to sleep his child were laying by him. After locating the body, Pitt reports he asked Laquan Russell where the gun was, Russell stated that he had removed the gun that night after finding it on the floor. He counted the rounds in the clip, and determined there was a single round missing. Pitt stated he put the clip back in the gun and returned it to Laquan, asking him to dispose of the ,40 caliber and to take another child from the home that had been present. Russell led officers to the location of the gun.

Jeffrey Pitt Criminal complaint