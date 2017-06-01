Father’s Day fire displaces resident

On Sunday June 18,2017 at 11:51 am the Racine Fire Department / Racine Police Department/We Energies/ Racine Fire Bells responded to 1933 Kearney Ave for a grease fire in the kitchen. The Racine Fire Department stated in a press release that “A grease fire which ignited in the first-floor kitchen of a two-story, single-family home caused a significant amount of smoke and heat damage to both floors as well as the basement stairwell. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and afterwards checked for any extension. The home is uninhabitable, however, the displaced occupant will reside with family until further notice, and fire damage was estimate at $25,000

(Photos credit Amanda Jenkins)