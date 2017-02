February 21st-People Ready Onsite Recruitment

People Ready

Onsite Recruitment

Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

12:30 – 2:30 PM

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

Classroom C

Hiring for multiple positions in

Cudahy, Racine & Kenosha areas:

◊ Shipping and Receiving Clerk ◊ General Labor

◊ Stocker ◊ Machine Operators

◊ Warehouse Associate ◊ CNC Machinist

◊ Forklift Drivers ◊ Welders

◊ Routing and Fulfillment Specialist ◊ Remodel Carpenter

◊ Retail Associate ◊ Landscaping Technician

◊ Auto Auction Drivers