Rust-Oleum Career Fair!

February 9,2017

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

8105 95th St, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Hiring for:

Production Helpers: starting salary $15

Paintmakers: starting salary $20

Machine Operators: starting salary $20

Machine Maintenance: starting salary $24

Material Handlers: starting salary $19

Production Set-up Operators: starting salary $20

Join Our Team!

Rust-Oleum Corporation is a worldwide leader in protective paints and coatings for both home and

industry.

As a leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint and coating products, we are

looking to be your employer of choice. At Rust-Oleum, we strive to keep you satisfied with

challenging responsibilities, outstanding professional development, and the opportunity to

work with the best in the industry. Rust-Oleum’s success is evidence of the creativity, hard work,

and commitment of our associates.

Candidates can send in their resume beforehand or bring their resume with them the day of the fair.

For more information contact:

jessie.gonzalez@rustoleum.com or kksiazek@rustoleum.com