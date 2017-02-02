ALL EMPLOYEES AND STAFF OF PROMOTIONS UNLIMITED
RESOURCE AND INFORMATION SESSION
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2017
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Gateway Technical College
SC Johnson iMet Center – Auditorium (Room 104)
2320 Renaissance Boulevard
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Learn about resources that are available to you.
•Unemployment insurance benefits
•Health insurance coverage
•Access to benefits
• Resume writing and interviewing
•Information on upcoming career fairs
•Education and training services
If you are unable to attend and would like this information, please call one of our Employment
Consultants at 262.638.7701