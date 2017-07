Flash Flood Warning issued July 12 at 4:49AM CDT until July 12 at 6:15AM CDT by NWS

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR WALWORTH…SOUTHERN RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES… At 446 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area have moved off to the east. Two to five inches of rain have already fallen across western Kenosha, eastern Walworth and southwest Racine Counties.