Flash Flood Watch issued July 11 at 10:51PM CDT until July 12 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS

…Heavy Rainfall Expected Tonight… .The thunderstorms in far southwest Wisconsin are expected to roll east northeast through the night, across most of southern Wisconsin. Lafayette, Green and Iowa counties have been added to the flash flood watch. A quick rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected in the stronger storms. If the thunderstorms repeatedly