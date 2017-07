Flash Flood Watch issued July 11 at 4:20PM CDT until July 12 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS

…Heavy Rainfall Possible Tonight… .Thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall to portions of southern Wisconsin tonight into early Wednesday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected. If the thunderstorms repeatedly affect the same area, rainfall could easily reach 3 to 4 inches or even higher. This heavy rain could fall on areas that received flooding rains