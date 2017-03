Flood Warning for Root River Canal/Raymond

The Flood Warning Continues For The Root River Canal at Raymond.

* At 2:00am Friday the Stage was 9.1 Feet.

* Flood Stage is 9.0 Feet.

* Minor Flooding is Occurring and Minor Flooding is Forecast.

* Impact, at 9.1 Feet, this is the 50 Percent Chance Flood Meaning

There is a 50 Percent Chance in Any Given Year of the River Reaching this Level. Floodwaters are over a Baseball Diamond near 6 Mile Road. There is Flooding to Lowland and Agricultural Land.