Flood Warning issued January 22 at 4:40PM CST until January 23 at 12:00AM CST by NWS

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois…Wisconsin… Fox River Near New Munster affecting Lake AND Kenosha COUNTIES Pecatonica River At Martintown affecting Green COUNTY Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green AND Rock COUNTIES Turtle Creek at Beloit-1 SE affecting Rock COUNTY