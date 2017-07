Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:44AM CDT until July 27 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin…Illinois… Baraboo River At Rock Springs affecting Sauk COUNTY Baraboo River At West Baraboo affecting Sauk COUNTY Baraboo River Near Baraboo affecting Sauk COUNTY Rock River At Afton affecting Rock COUNTY