Flood Warning Remains in Effect Until 5:45 p.m Thursday

A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR

WALWORTH…RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES…

Numerous areas of high water and flooding will continue into today,

especially around the Burlington area in southwest Racine County.

Although many flooded roadways have been closed, increasing water

levels may flood additional roads today. This will pose a very

hazardous situation.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant,

Twin Lakes, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp

Lake, Wind Lake, Rochester, Genoa City, Walworth, Silver Lake,

Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon and Darien.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&