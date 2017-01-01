Footprints In The Snow Leads To Burglary Arrest

Metrick S Campbell, 40 of Racine has been charged with Burglary-Building or Dwelling, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Criminal Damage to Property. He was given a $2,500 cash bond after making his initial appearance in Racine Circuit Court. Records show a hold has also been placed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

According to the criminal complaint, on December 14,2016, Racine Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 800 block of Isabelle Ave. Upon arrival officers spoke with a witness who stated they saw a white van pull up to the house, parties enter the house and were observed carrying two TV’s from the home. Witnesses reported one of the parties yelled “we gotta go”, the driver drove through a snowbank to exit the driveway while one party hung onto the back of the van and another male party went back inside the home.

Officers observed fresh footprints in the snow and began following them, an officer heard radio reports that foot prints were being followed and observed the defendant matching the description walking at a brick pace. Police detained the defendant and his shoe trends matched the imprints in the snow and had not been disturbed