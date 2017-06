FOUND CAT-Female Cat found by Jefferson Lighthouse School

FOUND CAT-This female cat was found Sunday June 25th near Jefferson Lighthouse School. The good samaritan will hold onto the cat for a day or to in hopes of locating the owner. If the owner cannot be located the cat will be taken to Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. To identify please call or text 262-383-1494. Must show proof of ownership to reclaim