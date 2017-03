FOUND! Mickey is going home!

UPDATE!!!!!! HAPPY ENDING!!!! From Mickey’s Dad “so withing minutes of the post going up I got a phone and made arrangements to go pick him up after the family who found him gets home”

LOST DOG-Mickey is lost area of 600 blk of Oregon/Graceland Park. No collar he is chipped but it has worked it’s way from his front shoulders to back hip. He walks with a slight limp and is older.