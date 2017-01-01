Fourth of July -4th Fest Parade lineup

Here is the Fourth of July -Fourth Fest Parade lineup

in Racine for 2017!

1. The earliest you can stake your claim is 5 a.m. Park your car on a nearby side street or, better still, pile the kids on your shoulders and walk to Main Street.

Main St. closes to all traffic to the north (Goold St. to the Main St. bridge) at 7 a.m., and to traffic on the south (Main St. bridge to 14th St.) at 7:30 a.m.

Pre-parade with law-enforcement and emergency-service friends from Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and other municipalities join us during this first leg of the parade. The pre-parade starts at 8:30 from Goold and Main streets on Racine’s north side. The first units will probably hit the halfway point (Monument Square) by 8:45 and the parade’s end (Golden Rondelle on 14th Street) by 9:00. For more great information visit them at http://www.racine4thfest.org/

2017 Parade Line-Up – MEDIA LINE-UP

Please Note: Line-Up is subject to change

1 4th Fest Color Guard

2 Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps

3 4th Fest President – David Maack

4 Mr. Fourth Fest 2017 – Johnny Bernez

4A Mr. Racine Mark Eickhorst

5 Boys of 76 – Bronze Float

6 Liamani Segura

7 Honorary Grand Marshal

8 Racine Concert Band

9 City of Racine Dept of Public Works – Memorial to Mark Gates

10 Racine County Sheriff – Christopher Schmaling

12 Agerholm-Gross Det. #346 – Marine Corps League

13 Shadow Drum & Bugle Corps

14 Snap-On Inc.

16 Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 767

17 Charles Dedeyne/C&C Discount

18 VFW Post 1391/VFW Aux

19 White Paws German Shepard Rescue

20 Festival Foods

21 Alderman Jeff Coe

22 Alderman Raymond DeHahn

23 Alderwoman Molly Jones

24 Alderwoman Mary Land

24A Alderwoman Tracey Larrin

25 Alderman John Tate II

25A WGTD 91.5 Dick Graceffa Sports

26 5th Street Yacht Club

27 William Horlick High School – Student Government

28 William Horlick High School – Cheer & Stunt

29 William Horlick High School – Powerlifting

30 William Horlick High School – Varsity Dance Team

31 William Horlick High School – Football

US Military Vehicle

32 Belle Urban System

33 Racine County Executive – Jonathan Delagrave

34 State Representative – Peter Barca

35 State Representative – Cory Mason

36 Oregon High School Marching Band

37 WWII Veterans – Casablanca De Mexico

38 Racine Police Chief – Art Howell

39 K-9 Units

40 State Senator – Bob Wirch

40 A&B University of WI-Parkside

41 Hope Christian School

42 Sons of Norway

43 Jellystone Park – Caledonia

44 Racine Playground Leaders

45 Por La Gente Association

46 Kettle Moraine WI Chapter of the 1st Cavalry Div Assoc

47 Racine St. Catherines High School

48 CYO Emerald Knights

49 Miss Belle City’s Outstanding Teen 2017

50 Miss Southern Lakes 2017

51 Miss Racine’s Outstanding Teen 2017

52 Miss Racine 2017

53 Sweatshop Movement

54 Mitchell Elementary School

55 Cheryl McCrary Band

56 Caledonia Historical Society

57 Texas Roadhouse

58 Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly/Vision Inc

59 Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly/NAMI/Kids First/Focus on Community

60 Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly/Faith, Hope & Love / Habitat For Humanity /

Neighborhood Watch

US Military Vehicle

61 Prince Hall Masons – Southgate Lodge #6

62 Knights of Columbus

63 Danish Sisterhood of America

64 Klofta Skole Korps – Drum & Bugle Corps

65 Educators Credit Union

66 Charles Dedeyne – Westside Auto & GT Motorsports

67 Racine Heritage Museum

68 Racine Zoo

69 Weiner Mobile

70 Fort Atkinson High School Marching Band

71 Village of Caledonia Park & Rec

72 J.I. Case High School – Sweet Pressure Band

73 J.I. Case High School – Students/Sparkle Squad

74 J.I. Case High School – Football

75 J.I. Case High School – Boys & Girls Soccer Team

76 Dad’s Club

77 Volunteer Center of Racine

78 Movers of Main Attraction

79 Renaissance School

80 Harbor Lite Yacht Club

81 Penquin Players

82 Navy Club Ship 60 Racine

83 Alicia Villa

84 Carthage College

85 The Nash

86 Racine County Opportunity Center

87 Magnum Media – 92.1 the Schore

88 Real School High School Band

89 Mount Pleasant Park & Rec

90 Lighthouse Brigade of Racine – Junior Band

91 BRP US Inc

92 Racine Raiders Football Club

93 Boy Scouts of America

94 Veterans Outreach of WI

95 Racine Studio of Performing Arts

96 Washington Park High School – 2017-2018 Varsity Poms

97 Washington Park High School – DFI-Tech Ed

98 Washington Park High School – Football Program

99 Washington Park High School – Varisty Cheer & Student Squad

100 Washington Park High School – Park Activities Float

101 Washington Park High School – Girls & Boys Basketball

102 Washington Park High School – Panther’s Baseball

103 Washington Park High School – Link Crew

104 Royalty Factory

105 Racine Royals Inc

107 Carr Lane Visual & Performing Arts Spirit Squad

108 R.A.M. – Racine Art Museum

109 Molbeck’s Health & Spice Shop

110 Fourth Fest of Greater Racine – Calliope

111 Charles Dedeyne – C&C Discount & Sign Pro

112 Lighthouse Brigade of Racine – Senior Band

113 Racine Bible Church

115 Miss Latina Scholarship

116 HBPA – Hispanic Business & Professional Assocs

117 Wisconsin Rise Basketball Program

119 Bethal #22 Job’s Daughters

120 North Division Majorettes Drumline

121 Gateway Technical College

122 Koss Family Foundation

123 Gallo Sports Center

124 Civil Air Patrol

125 Racine Youth Sports

126 Golden Show Band

127 Sikh Community of WI

128 Racine Peacemakers

129 Safari Lake Geneva

130 Girl Scouts of WI SE

131 Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps

