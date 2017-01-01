1. The earliest you can stake your claim is 5 a.m. Park your car on a nearby side street or, better still, pile the kids on your shoulders and walk to Main Street.
Main St. closes to all traffic to the north (Goold St. to the Main St. bridge) at 7 a.m., and to traffic on the south (Main St. bridge to 14th St.) at 7:30 a.m.
Pre-parade with law-enforcement and emergency-service friends from Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and other municipalities join us during this first leg of the parade. The pre-parade starts at 8:30 from Goold and Main streets on Racine’s north side. The first units will probably hit the halfway point (Monument Square) by 8:45 and the parade’s end (Golden Rondelle on 14th Street) by 9:00. For more great information visit them at http://www.racine4thfest.org/
2017 Parade Line-Up – MEDIA LINE-UP
Please Note: Line-Up is subject to change
1 4th Fest Color Guard
2 Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps
3 4th Fest President – David Maack
4 Mr. Fourth Fest 2017 – Johnny Bernez
4A Mr. Racine Mark Eickhorst
5 Boys of 76 – Bronze Float
6 Liamani Segura
7 Honorary Grand Marshal
8 Racine Concert Band
9 City of Racine Dept of Public Works – Memorial to Mark Gates
10 Racine County Sheriff – Christopher Schmaling
12 Agerholm-Gross Det. #346 – Marine Corps League
13 Shadow Drum & Bugle Corps
14 Snap-On Inc.
16 Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 767
17 Charles Dedeyne/C&C Discount
18 VFW Post 1391/VFW Aux
19 White Paws German Shepard Rescue
20 Festival Foods
21 Alderman Jeff Coe
22 Alderman Raymond DeHahn
23 Alderwoman Molly Jones
24 Alderwoman Mary Land
24A Alderwoman Tracey Larrin
25 Alderman John Tate II
25A WGTD 91.5 Dick Graceffa Sports
26 5th Street Yacht Club
27 William Horlick High School – Student Government
28 William Horlick High School – Cheer & Stunt
29 William Horlick High School – Powerlifting
30 William Horlick High School – Varsity Dance Team
31 William Horlick High School – Football
US Military Vehicle
32 Belle Urban System
33 Racine County Executive – Jonathan Delagrave
34 State Representative – Peter Barca
35 State Representative – Cory Mason
36 Oregon High School Marching Band
37 WWII Veterans – Casablanca De Mexico
38 Racine Police Chief – Art Howell
39 K-9 Units
40 State Senator – Bob Wirch
40 A&B University of WI-Parkside
41 Hope Christian School
42 Sons of Norway
43 Jellystone Park – Caledonia
44 Racine Playground Leaders
45 Por La Gente Association
46 Kettle Moraine WI Chapter of the 1st Cavalry Div Assoc
47 Racine St. Catherines High School
48 CYO Emerald Knights
49 Miss Belle City’s Outstanding Teen 2017
50 Miss Southern Lakes 2017
51 Miss Racine’s Outstanding Teen 2017
52 Miss Racine 2017
53 Sweatshop Movement
54 Mitchell Elementary School
55 Cheryl McCrary Band
56 Caledonia Historical Society
57 Texas Roadhouse
58 Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly/Vision Inc
59 Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly/NAMI/Kids First/Focus on Community
60 Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly/Faith, Hope & Love / Habitat For Humanity /
Neighborhood Watch
US Military Vehicle
61 Prince Hall Masons – Southgate Lodge #6
62 Knights of Columbus
63 Danish Sisterhood of America
64 Klofta Skole Korps – Drum & Bugle Corps
65 Educators Credit Union
66 Charles Dedeyne – Westside Auto & GT Motorsports
67 Racine Heritage Museum
68 Racine Zoo
69 Weiner Mobile
70 Fort Atkinson High School Marching Band
71 Village of Caledonia Park & Rec
72 J.I. Case High School – Sweet Pressure Band
73 J.I. Case High School – Students/Sparkle Squad
74 J.I. Case High School – Football
75 J.I. Case High School – Boys & Girls Soccer Team
76 Dad’s Club
77 Volunteer Center of Racine
78 Movers of Main Attraction
79 Renaissance School
80 Harbor Lite Yacht Club
81 Penquin Players
82 Navy Club Ship 60 Racine
83 Alicia Villa
84 Carthage College
85 The Nash
86 Racine County Opportunity Center
87 Magnum Media – 92.1 the Schore
88 Real School High School Band
89 Mount Pleasant Park & Rec
90 Lighthouse Brigade of Racine – Junior Band
91 BRP US Inc
92 Racine Raiders Football Club
93 Boy Scouts of America
94 Veterans Outreach of WI
95 Racine Studio of Performing Arts
96 Washington Park High School – 2017-2018 Varsity Poms
97 Washington Park High School – DFI-Tech Ed
98 Washington Park High School – Football Program
99 Washington Park High School – Varisty Cheer & Student Squad
100 Washington Park High School – Park Activities Float
101 Washington Park High School – Girls & Boys Basketball
102 Washington Park High School – Panther’s Baseball
103 Washington Park High School – Link Crew
104 Royalty Factory
105 Racine Royals Inc
107 Carr Lane Visual & Performing Arts Spirit Squad
108 R.A.M. – Racine Art Museum
109 Molbeck’s Health & Spice Shop
110 Fourth Fest of Greater Racine – Calliope
111 Charles Dedeyne – C&C Discount & Sign Pro
112 Lighthouse Brigade of Racine – Senior Band
113 Racine Bible Church
115 Miss Latina Scholarship
116 HBPA – Hispanic Business & Professional Assocs
117 Wisconsin Rise Basketball Program
119 Bethal #22 Job’s Daughters
120 North Division Majorettes Drumline
121 Gateway Technical College
122 Koss Family Foundation
123 Gallo Sports Center
124 Civil Air Patrol
125 Racine Youth Sports
126 Golden Show Band
127 Sikh Community of WI
128 Racine Peacemakers
129 Safari Lake Geneva
130 Girl Scouts of WI SE
131 Racine Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps
