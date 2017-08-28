This 14-week boot camp is designed to teach the essentials of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) operations. Gateway Technical College, in partnership with the Southeast Wisconsin Workforce
Development Board, offers this training as a certificate program. The program is ideal for dislocated or underemployed workers. The CNC Machine Tool Operator Boot Camp is the first step toward an in-demand career as a CNC computer programmer, laser cutting machine operator, robotics machine operator or machine maintenance technician. These experts program and run accurate, computer controlled tools to mill, shape and grind metal into precise shapes.
The 14-week Boot Camp is an innovative, fast-paced, hands-on program that teaches theessentials of specific technical skills required to obtain entry-level employment.
Interested in learning more? Call 262.638.6541 to reserve your spot at a
CNC Operator Boot Camp information session.
Tuesday, June 27 1:00 p.m. iMET (room 402)
Monday, July 10 9:00 a.m. iMET (room 402)
Monday, July 17 9:00 a.m. iMET (room 402)
Tuesday, July 25 1:00 p.m. iMET (room 403)
Information sessions will be held at:
Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Boulevard, Sturtevant, WI
Download the CNC Bootcamp Applications: ApplicationCNCXXVII
Earn your GED while going through the CNC Machine Operator Bootcamp
Gateway Technical College offers the HSED 5.09 program (a GED Competency Based Program). Eligible students may apply some of their CNC course work toward the GED in addition to successfully completing additional GED competencies.
Contact your local Workforce Development or Job Center to learn more about these opportunities.
Kenosha County-Rich Salisbury
rich.salisbury@kenoshacounty.org
262-697-4527
Racine County-Todd Nienhaus
todd.nienhaus@racinecounty.com
262-638-6541
Walworth County-Jonathon Watts
jwatts@dwfs.us
262-741-5272
gtc.edu/boot-camps