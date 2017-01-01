Friday July 14th-Dinner & Dance Hosted by The Branch at 1501

Friday, July 14 at 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Hosted by The Branch at 1501

1501 Washington Avenue, Racine

Join us for this exciting new event at The Branch. Tapas dinner and a swing and salsa dance lesson!

Begin the evening with an elegant tapas style dinner(from 6:30 to 9:30) prepared by Momma Loves 2 Cook.. Then join us on the dance floor for a swing and salsa lesson (7:30 to 8:30) led by Guy Singer Dance Studios. Desserts to follow(8:30 to (9:30) with more time to practice your steps! Drinks available for purchase. Special themed drink – red or white sangria!

Menu

Spanish Cheese and Olives

Summer Panzanella Salad/ Spanish Salad

Cuban Chicken and Black Beans

Sorbet with berries

Special First Time offer! $12.00 Ticket includes a dinner, dessert, a sangria and a FREE dance lesson!

Tickets available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-and-dance-tickets-35586805092