Friday, July 14 at 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Hosted by The Branch at 1501
1501 Washington Avenue, Racine
Join us for this exciting new event at The Branch. Tapas dinner and a swing and salsa dance lesson!
Begin the evening with an elegant tapas style dinner(from 6:30 to 9:30) prepared by Momma Loves 2 Cook.. Then join us on the dance floor for a swing and salsa lesson (7:30 to 8:30) led by Guy Singer Dance Studios. Desserts to follow(8:30 to (9:30) with more time to practice your steps! Drinks available for purchase. Special themed drink – red or white sangria!
Menu
Spanish Cheese and Olives
Summer Panzanella Salad/ Spanish Salad
Cuban Chicken and Black Beans
Sorbet with berries
Special First Time offer! $12.00 Ticket includes a dinner, dessert, a sangria and a FREE dance lesson!
Tickets available at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-and-dance-tickets-35586805092