From Racine Police-Passing of Retired Chief Richard V. Polzin

It is with great sadness that the Racine Police Department announces the passing of retired Chief Richard Polzin. Chief Polzin began his career with the Racine Police Department in 1964, continuously serving the community for nearly 36 years as a sworn officer. After his retirement, Chief Polzin continued to support the law enforcement function through his leadership role with the Racine Community Outpost (the non-profit organization that owns and operates the various COP house locations).

Chief Polzin was appointed Chief of Police in 1992, at which time he implemented the community policing philosophy locally. The network of six (6) COP houses we now have in place to combat neighborhood crime and disorder began with two modest locations under Chief Polzin’s leadership in the early 1990’s. The record-low crime rates we currently enjoy today were made possible through the visionary leadership and COP groundwork laid out by Chief Polzin.

Comments from Chief Howell:

Chief Polzin leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to the Racine Police Department and the Greater Racine community at-large. As an organization, we are grateful for his significant contributions to the law enforcement profession. I am personally grateful for his mentorship throughout my career. Chief Polzin was a consummate professional, innovative department head, and a servant leader. His impact on the Racine Police Department will live on through those of us who served under his tenure.