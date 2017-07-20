Paid weekly! Rewards for performance! Excellent benefits package including 401k match, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement for you AND your dependents & much more!
Current Openings:
2nd Shift Warehouse – $15.63/hr starting, $16.88 after 90 days + Performance Incentives & bonuses!
1st Shift Warehouse – $15.03/hr starting, $16.28 after 90 days + Performance Incentives & bonuses!
Local Route Delivery Drivers (CDL-A Required) – Minimum $1,000/wk
To learn more about Gordon Food Service and apply online visit www.gfs.com/careers
Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/DV