Governor Walker Surveys Flood Damage, Declares State of Emergency

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker today declared a State of Emergency for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties following damaging storms that caused widespread flooding across the southeast region.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding,” Governor Walker said. “I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the flooding and to continue to provide resources to assist with the response and recovery efforts. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”

Governor Walker is surveying the damage this morning in Burlington in Racine County with local and state officials including Major General Donald Dunbar, Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Many homes and businesses have been impacted by flooding. Sandbagging efforts continue throughout the region. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities.

Between 6-8 inches of rain fell overnight Tuesday causing widespread flooding. The heavy rains resulted in several rivers to rise to above major flood stage including the Fox River. The Fox River at Burlington crested this morning at a record 16.1 feet and will crest later today at New Munster in Kenosha County. The Fox River is expected to remain above major flood stage throughout the weekend.

Governor Walker directed state agencies to help those affected by the storms and called the Wisconsin National Guard to state active duty, as Adjutant General Donald Dunbar deems necessary, to assist local authorities in the recovery efforts. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin Emergency Management have been assisting with response and recovery efforts.

Here is a summary of the significant damage and assistance efforts:

Kenosha County:

County officials declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday. All Kenosha County residents or businesses that have sustained damage should report that damage to the Kenosha County Emergency Management Flood Hotline at 262-605-7924,and leave a message detailing the damage sustained. Damage may also be reported by email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org.

Sheriff David Beth said virtually every county road was affected by flooding in at least one location.

The Sheriff’s Department advises motorists not to drive in areas where roads are marked closed, and to avoid driving through standing water. Several roads remained closed due to flooding including WIS 50 is at the Fox River near the town of New Munster. It is suggested that motorists follow alternate routes along WIS 83, WIS 11 and WIS 75 to get around the closure.

Pleasant Prairie: The Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with the assistance of the Somers Fire and

Rescue evacuated eight people and two dogs from the Pleasant Prairie Mobile Home Park due to flooding.

Racine County:

County officials declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, along with the City and Town of Burlington.

City of Burlington: The Wisconsin National Guard has sent around 100 soldiers this morning to assist local officials with traffic control, health and welfare checks, and sandbagging. Department of Corrections are also providing two strike teams with 20 inmates from the Robert Ellsworth Correctional Center to assist with sandbagging. Sand bags are being filled and distributed to the community. Two pick-up points are: Walgreens, 680 Milwaukee Ave.; and Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert Street. Utility crews continue to restore electric power. Several streets and all bridges remain closed and law enforcement are on hand to monitor traffic. Swift Water Rescue teams from Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Lafayette, and Rock Counties were on scene to assist in response.

Walworth County:

County officials declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday. Many roads and culverts are damaged. WIS 120 is closed from County Highway D to WIS 11.

Town of Lyons: A house on Church Street lost part of its foundation due to flooding.

Village of East Troy: Honey Creek Dam, Church Street (Hwy G) was being overtopped. DNR Dam

Safety staff continue to monitor the situation.