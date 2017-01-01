Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for an Automotive Technician and Service Writer.
Pay
- $15-$18 p/hr- based on experience
Job Responsibilities
- Basic automotive experience
- Oil changes, brakes, emissions, etc
- Diagnostics experience preferred
- Service writer experience preferred
- Customer service and quoting experience
Call Gary at 262-898-4015, or email gary@halpinpersonnel.com
Halpin Personnel is located on the 2nd floor at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.