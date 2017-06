Halpin Personnel has immediate openings for General Laborers

for General Laborers in manufacturing.

We have openings from Kenosha to Milwaukee and opportunities for all levels.

$9-$13 p/hr- based on experience and job site

Job Responsibilities

General manufacturing duties

Machine operation

Assembly

Material handling

Call Gary at 262-898-4015, or email gary@halpinpersonnel.com

Halpin Personnel is located on the 2nd floor at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.