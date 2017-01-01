Harrigan Solutions is seeking a Fluid Technican

Harrigan Solutions LLC is seeking a

FLUID TECHNICIAN

Perform Quick Clean or daily service requiring technical, interpersonal communication, and documentation (written and computer) skills. Includes basic maintenance, machine cleaning and troubleshooting on equipment.

 Mechanical aptitude with desire to understand how things work

 Problem solving skills

 Proficient with hand and small power tools

 Experience in a manufacturing environment

 Machining/CNC experience is a plus

 Equipment experience – forklift license, fabrication skills

 Ability to lift and carry 50 pounds frequently

 Willing to train

Must have driver’s license and/or reliable transportation to commute

to various customers’ locations to perform work.

FULL BENEFITS PACKAGE; PAID UNIFORMS

BACKGROUND CHECKS / DRUG SCREENING REQUIRED

TO APPLY, SEND RESUME TO

msuzan@harriganindustrial.com

For more than 25 years, Harrigan Solutions has been helping industrial customers become more efficient and more profitable. Our goal is to help customers increase uptime, improve cycle times and reduce spend-ing on indirect labor, fluid usage, disposal and tooling.

Harrigan Solutions LLC / Harrigan Industrial Technologies, Inc. W67 N250 Evergreen Boulevard, Cedarburg, WI 53012 (888) 685-9603

