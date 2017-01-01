Perform Quick Clean or daily service requiring technical, interpersonal communication, and documentation (written and computer) skills. Includes basic maintenance, machine cleaning and troubleshooting on equipment.
Mechanical aptitude with desire to understand how things work
Problem solving skills
Proficient with hand and small power tools
Experience in a manufacturing environment
Machining/CNC experience is a plus
Equipment experience – forklift license, fabrication skills
Ability to lift and carry 50 pounds frequently
Willing to train
Must have driver’s license and/or reliable transportation to commute
to various customers’ locations to perform work.
FULL BENEFITS PACKAGE; PAID UNIFORMS
BACKGROUND CHECKS / DRUG SCREENING REQUIRED
TO APPLY, SEND RESUME TO
msuzan@harriganindustrial.com
For more than 25 years, Harrigan Solutions has been helping industrial customers become more efficient and more profitable. Our goal is to help customers increase uptime, improve cycle times and reduce spend-ing on indirect labor, fluid usage, disposal and tooling.
Harrigan Solutions LLC / Harrigan Industrial Technologies, Inc. W67 N250 Evergreen Boulevard, Cedarburg, WI 53012 (888) 685-9603
Racine County Workforce Solutions is an equal opportunity employer/service provider