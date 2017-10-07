Repair and customize golf cars and ensure they provide peak performance.
Repair and maintain gasoline engines and electric motors
Perform routine maintenance such as cleaning and oiling parts, honing cylinders, and tuning ignition systems
Test and inspect engines to determine malfunctions, to locate missing and broken parts, and to verify repairs, using diagnostic instruments
Sell parts and equipment
Repair or replace parts
Show customers how to maintain equipment
We provide Commercial and Industrial Sales & Service for all brands.
To Apply – Please email or mail your resume to:
mkirby@harrisgolfcars.com
Harris Golf Cars
13900 Leetsbir Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Tel. 262-886-2816
As a full service Distributor, we offer the best variety of sales and service to our customer base.