Harris Golf Cars is seeking a Golf Car/Small Engine Mechanic

Is seeking a Golf Car / Small Engine Mechanic

Repair and customize golf cars and ensure they provide peak performance.

 Repair and maintain gasoline engines and electric motors

 Perform routine maintenance such as cleaning and oiling parts, honing cylinders, and tuning ignition systems

 Test and inspect engines to determine malfunctions, to locate missing and broken parts, and to verify repairs, using diagnostic instruments

 Sell parts and equipment

 Repair or replace parts

 Show customers how to maintain equipment

We provide Commercial and Industrial Sales & Service for all brands.

To Apply – Please email or mail your resume to:

mkirby@harrisgolfcars.com

Harris Golf Cars

13900 Leetsbir Road

Sturtevant, WI 53177

Tel. 262-886-2816

As a full service Distributor, we offer the best variety of sales and service to our customer base.