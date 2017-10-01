Have You Seen Us? Search Is On For Missing Mother & Children

On 1/10/17 at approximately 6:30am, Tiffany Brick f/w, left her home in the Village of Genoa City (KENOSHA/WALWORTH COUNTY) with her 2 children against an order through the County of Walworth. It is unknown what her intent and/or destination are at this time.Tiffany left her home this morning driving a black 2006 4dr GMC Sierra K1500 pickup with Wisconsin light truck registration JZ1918. There is a pink “Browning” sticker on the back window and Tiffany has a confederate flag tattoo on her right shoulder. At this time the Genoa City Police Department is trying to locate Tiffany to check her welfare and the welfare of her children. A recent photo of Tiffany, her children, her boyfriend, Scott B. Hogel, m/w, who she may be traveling with and the vehicle Tiffany may be driving is posted. She frequents the McHenry, IL and Janseville, WI areas.

