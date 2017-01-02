Heaven’s Heroes Learning Academy Is Seeking Teachers & Office Assistant
Office Assistant
Currently seeking energetic, friendly and skillful individual to work part time, 2-3 days/week, with potential for permanent, full time opportunity in the future.
a. Must have legible, neat handwriting
b. Able to perform data entry duties
c. Great phone etiquette
d. Self-starter
e. Ability to work with children and parents
Prefer previous experience in a childcare setting, however willing to train right individual.
Teachers
Currently seeking energetic, friendly and skillful individuals to work directly with children.
Full time 2nd Shift
Part time 3rd Shift
*Must meet the minimum State teaching requirements to be considered
*Must have a great love for children
* Previous Child Care experience is required.
For additional details, call Mr. Win
Monday – Thursday, 7:00am – 1:30pm
(262) 631-1360
Or, email: minwinbarnes@gmail.com
2510 Douglas Avenue, Racine
(262) 631-1360
Children – 6 wks. To 13 years
Open 24 hours/7 Days per Week
To apply immediately:
Complete an application at the
Racine County Workforce Solutions
1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine
Employment Resource Center, 1st Floor